Baton Rouge road closed for house fire response
BATON ROUGE - Douglas Avenue was closed for fire crews to respond to a house fire Thursday morning.
A post on social media from the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the response left Douglas Avenue off Hollywood Street off-limits around 7:20 a.m..
Officials said the resident of the home was at work when it happened and no one was injured.
