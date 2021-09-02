91°
Baton Rouge River Center now a regional evacuation shelter for Ida victims

1 hour 21 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, September 02 2021 Sep 2, 2021 September 02, 2021 12:00 PM September 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Raising Cane's River Center has been designated a regional shelter for victims impacted by Hurricane Ida in other parishes. 

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller released a statement Thursday telling residents that those who can arrange transportation to Baton Rouge should relocate to the River Center.

Miller noted that the shelter has electricity and air conditioning and full wrap-around services. 

“This shelter will offer much more than our existing sites can offer,” Miller said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

