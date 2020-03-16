Baton Rouge retirement home goes on lockdown amid virus fears

BATON ROUGE - A senior living facility in East Baton Rouge went under lockdown Monday in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a letter sent out by St. James Place ownership, all residents are prohibited from leaving the property for at least the next 30 days. Visitors are also prohibited from seeing residents during that time, with exceptions for mandatory medical appointments.

CEO Tom Farrell says the residence has no cases at this time, and the lockdown is a precaution to protect elderly residents.

Family or friends will be allowed to drop off nonperishable deliveries.