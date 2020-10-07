Baton Rouge residents prepare for hurricane amid pandemic

BATON ROUGE - While Hurricane Delta batters the Yucatan Peninsula, residents in the capital city preparing for the storm system to head their way.

Many Baton Rouge grocery store lines are long and traffic is heavy as locals are out and about to stock up on sandbags, bottled water, nonperishable foods, and other hurricane supplies- all while wearing masks and attempting to social distance so as not to spread or contract COVID-19.

While dealing with a viral pandemic that's led to the deaths of over 5,000 Louisianans, citizens are now bracing for the threat of a powerful hurricane that's tearing through Mexico and on track to possibly hit the capital area later this week.

But this is nothing new for locals. This season a series of storms have already threatened the area, forcing residents to figure out possible evacuation plans that take the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Governor John Bel Edwards expressed sympathy for what locals are likely feeling as they brace for Hurricane Delta's possible arrival.

But he also warned that despite the challenges storm preparation may bring, it's essential to survival that locals remain vigilant by gathering needed supplies, making a plan, and monitoring local weather forecasts.

"I know that another hurricane, another challenge, another disaster another emergency is the last thing any one of us wanted to face this season," Governor Edwards said. "This season has been relentless. In fact since early March it seems like its been one thing after another. But the fact of the matter is we don't get to pick and chose. This is the hand we've been dealt. What we get to decide is how we play our hand. And we have to start playing it right now."

For the latest on Hurricane Delta, visit WBRZ's Hurricane Center and click here for a list of sandbag sites.