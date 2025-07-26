Baton Rouge residents meet as part of nationwide movement against Trump Administration

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge residents met at Saturday as part of a nationwide movement opposing the actions of the Trump administration and the Republican-led Congress.

People around the country participated in the "Families First National Day of Action." The day was organized by a coalition of more than 75 organizations to protest welfare cuts and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding, according to a Families First news release.

A small, but passionate, group in Baton Rouge gathered at "Study 'N' Play" and joined the effort with Families First. They are pushing back against the recent announcement of healthcare cuts.

"One person, one vote. Many, many, many people; many, many votes. And our legislators are few. But our citizenry is many," attendee Sandy Pressburg said.

Over 200 cities participated in the movement, ranging from mass protests in Chicago to sit-down meetings, such as the one in Baton Rouge.

Jasmine Nazaraett, a community change spokesperson, said the goal for Saturday's event was to educate people on when federal cuts would impact them.

"When they are seeing their SNAP benefits cut, and when they're seeing their Medicaid and losing their healthcare, I really want people to understand who was responsible for making those decisions in Congress," Nazaraett said.

This initiative comes just over a month after the also-nationwide "No Kings" protest, which saw a much higher turnout in Baton Rouge.