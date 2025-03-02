Baton Rouge residents gather for 225Fest celebration Sunday

52°
Sunday, March 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Residents in Baton Rouge gathered at the Baton Rouge Community College campus in Mid City to celebrate 225Fest. 

Vendors and small businesses showcased their work in the community. Places like Bailey & Company and Smoke Bayou showed off their best cuisines. 

Former Metro Councilmember Chauna Banks was at the event Sunday. 

"A lot of family and friends, three or four generations are here," she said. "It's just a whole gambit and it is just a beautiful day in Baton Rouge." 

Despite a last-minute location change, Banks said having the festival in Mid City allowed for people from all over Baton Rouge to come together more easily. 

