Baton Rouge resident accused of sharing child porn on social media

BATON ROUGE - A person accused of using social media to share child pornography was booked into jail Wednesday.

Louisiana State Police said Kalen Woodard, 28, was arrested following a joint investigation with the FBI, which began back in September. The agencies launched the probe after learning that Woodard had shared the illicit photos and videos online.

Woodard was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail on three counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles.