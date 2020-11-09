Baton Rouge rapper Lit Yoshi placed under house arrest, must obey curfew

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge rapper who investigators say is deeply rooted in a local gang and connected to a string of shootings is under house arrest until his next court appearance, a judge ordered Monday.

Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards, also known as Lit Yoshi, is allegedly tied to a shooting that left two adults and two children injured. Authorities have also described Edwards the "top enforcer" of a local gang.

"I am sick of what's going on in this community," state District Judge Tarvald Smith said after hearing what he called "very, very disturbing" testimony from local investigators.

A Baton Rouge police detective testified at Edwards' bond hearing that the rapper is a member of the TBG, or Top Boy Gorilla, gang that has been feuding with the rival NBA (Never Broke Again) and BBG (Bottom Boy Gorilla) gangs.

"He runs with the group. They do shootings together," said one officer, explaining that the TBG and BBG gangs are involved in a "very public online beef" that is "showing no signs of letting up."

Edwards is now out on bond, pending several conditions, until his next hearing on Feb. 25. According to court documents, those conditions include the following:

- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew

- house arrest, must stay within 10 miles of his home address

- must not return to Baton Rouge except for court appearances or meeting for attorney and family emergencies with court approval

- subject to GPS monitoring

- must not be arrested or convicted of a crime

- must remain drug and alcohol-free

- must not possess or be in the presence of anyone with a firearm

Edwards has been formally charged in an April 2019 shooting on Highland Road at the AM Mart. The rapper currently faces seven attempted murder charges.