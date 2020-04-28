Baton Rouge rapper, Boosie, reaches out to Joe Burrow with a gift

Joe Burrow, wearing a No. 9 diamond chain — his jersey number at LSU — that he said was gifted to him by Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz, talks with media after being drafted No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2020 NFL Draft. Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE — After stunning the nation with his incredible talent, Joe Burrow, a relatively low-key 23-year-old from the midwest, has soared from becoming an LSU Tigers standout to a National Champion and Heisman Trophy winner.

Now that he's become a household name, Burrow is garnering support from some of Baton Rouge's other big names.

According to The Advocate, popular Baton Rouge rapper, Boosie Badazz, is one of Burrow's fans and even reached out to the former LSU Quarterback to give him a gift.

He gave the football star a gold chain, which Burrow proudly wore on draft night.

Boosie, a Baton Rouge native whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., talked about the gift in an ESPN story on Monday.

“It was just a special season,” Boosie said in the interview. “I just felt like I had to bless him with something, so I blessed him with a chain.”

Burrow wore the 14-carat rope chain with the No. 9 pendant on Thursday night when the Cincinnati Bengals selected him with the first overall pick of the NFL draft.

The pendant was covered with approximately 6.5 carats of VS1 diamonds, according to the ESPN report.

Boosie called Houston jeweler Kashif Ghafoor in January after LSU beat Clemson in the national championship game to start working on the chain.

That win inspired Boosie, a loyal LSU fan, to really get fired up about the season.

“I’ve been getting down by Alabama so much, and they [the fans] have been shredding me so much on social media,” Boosie said in the ESPN interview. “So this was my stand-up year to punch everybody in the face.”

After the win over Alabama, a video went viral of Burrow dancing to Boosie's "Loose as a Goose" in the locker room.

The two celebrities seem to inspire each other.

Boosie later posted a screenshot of a video call he had with Burrow following the championship win, as well as a signed LSU jersey he'd gotten from him. Burrow's Heisman Trophy hype video was soundtracked by Boosie's "Set It Off."

“There will never be another Joe Burrow to come through LSU, I don’t think, as long as I’m living,” Boosie told ESPN.