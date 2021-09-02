Baton Rouge providing stations where residents can charge phones, get essentials

BATON ROUGE - The city of Baton Rouge will open two locations Wednesday, September 1st, where residents can charge their devices and pick up food and water.

The mayor's office said community recharge stations will open at MLK Community Center and the Leo S Butler Community Center. Each station will have WiFi, recharging stations, food, and water.

Both locations will remain open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Lunch and dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. respectively while supplies last.

Check below for a list of addresses.

-MLK Community Center

4000 Gus Young Ave.

-Leo S Butler Community Center

950 E Washington St.

-Jewel J Newman Community Center

2013 Central Rd

An additional site will open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for charging devices and connecting to WiFi.

- Louisiana Leadership Institute, 5763 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70811.

DENHAM SPRINGS- The city of Denham Springs has partnered with AT&T to provide charging stations that will be open 24 hours per day until further notice. Officials say they'll be able to charge up to 40 devices at one time. You can bring your own chargers, or use one of the ones they'll have on hand (including Type C, USB-Micro, and lightning cables.)

Around 300 hot plate lunches will also be available around 2:15- 2:45 pm on a first-come, first-serve basis. The meals are being provided by State Representative Mike Johnson of Pineville, State Representative Buddy Mincey of Livingston, and Outlaw BBQ.

20-50 tarps will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Location:

Denham Springs Police Department 447 Lamm Street, Denham Springs



HAMMOND - Verizon has deployed a Wireless Emergency Communication Center (WECC) to Hammond which will be available to anyone, even those who aren't Verizon customers. It opens on September 1st and will be open daily from 8am to 5pm.

Wireless Emergency Communication Centers are generator-powered mobile units that have device charging and computer workstations, along with wireless phones, tablets and other devices to connect to the internet.

Location:

Seekers Point Church, 14145 West University Avenue, Hammond, LA 70401.

In addition, Verizon will be setting up free charging stations: