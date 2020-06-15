Baton Rouge protester arrested for arson faces restrictions after release from jail

BATON ROUGE - One of three protesters accused of setting multiple businesses on fire amid demonstrations in the capital area is facing several bond conditions Monday.

Shamyrin Djhodi Johnson, 22, must abide by those conditions ordered by a judge Monday as part of his release from jail. Among them are requirements for Johnson to actively seek out employment and to avoid contact with victims or co-defendants related to the crimes.

Johnson is also banned from possessing a firearm, restricted from traveling to Louisiana's middle district and must seek out permission before attending a protest during this time. Additionally, he is subject to location monitoring and a curfew if it's deemed necessary.

Johnson and two others, Terry Dorsey and Kenyatta Huggins, are accused of causing $800,000 in damage during their alleged arson spree earlier this month. The trio had told prosecutors they were trying to "make a statement" and that they had been partially influenced by posts on social media.

Johnson's next preliminary hearing is set for June 24.