Baton Rouge prepares for heavy rainfall, experts monitor river levels

BATON ROUGE - Severe weather is expected to impact Baton Rouge and surrounding areas late Tuesday (March 23) morning, and then linger until Thursday.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, unusually gusty winds can already be felt in Baton Rouge. Some, viewing the winds as a reminder of what may come, are preparing for the possibility of up to 6 inches of rain by Thursday night.

The area will be under a flash flood watch as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, and forecasters are watching river levels closely so as to issue warnings should it appear that river flooding will occur.

