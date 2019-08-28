78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge post office worker accused of sifting through mail in search of cash

1 hour 41 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 August 28, 2019 5:34 PM August 28, 2019 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - An employee at a capital area post office was arrested after she allegedly opened several pieces of mail hoping to find money inside.

According to a bill of information from a federal prosecutor, Elena Butler allegedly opened up at least eight pieces of mail while working at the Baton Rouge General Mail Facility along Bluebonnet Boulevard. 

Documents say the incident happened June 21 while Butler was working as a mail processing clerk. 

She was formally charged Wednesday on one count of obstruction of mail.

