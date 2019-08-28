78°
Baton Rouge post office worker accused of sifting through mail in search of cash
BATON ROUGE - An employee at a capital area post office was arrested after she allegedly opened several pieces of mail hoping to find money inside.
According to a bill of information from a federal prosecutor, Elena Butler allegedly opened up at least eight pieces of mail while working at the Baton Rouge General Mail Facility along Bluebonnet Boulevard.
Documents say the incident happened June 21 while Butler was working as a mail processing clerk.
She was formally charged Wednesday on one count of obstruction of mail.
