68°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police work two deadly shootings late Friday
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating two deadly shootings.
The first Friday night was the death of a 17-year-old on the 7900 block of Bles Avenue. Click HERE for the details on the investigation. Christian Dunbar was found in the back yard of his home on Bles Ave.
A few hours later, another shooting was reported on the 6100 block of Victory Drive. Click here to read more on the second case.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crawfish Tracker: Prices plummet to new lows in capital area
-
Families get creative to celebrate with loved ones during visitation restrictions
-
St. Amant woman stitching together acts of kindness
-
Pulling their weight: The importance of truckers during the coronovirus outbreak
-
Free online drama class started by Central teacher