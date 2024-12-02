Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police warn of porch pirates stealing packages this Cyber Monday
BATON ROUGE - People are filling their online carts with all their Christmas gifts this Cyber Monday, which unfortunately makes it easier for porch pirates to snatch those packages from people's homes.
Delivery drivers will start working overtime to get customers' online orders safely to their doorstep. But porch pirates, who steal those packages, can swoop in moments later and make off with your holiday cheer.
Baton Rouge Police warn buyers to keep delivery security in mind when placing online orders.
"Pay attention to what's going on in your neighborhood, if you can try to schedule the package delivery if you're not able to pick those packages up at specific locations, ask friends and neighbors to be on the lookout for packages at your house," Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. L’Jean McKneely Baton Rouge Police said.
WBRZ was sent doorbell camera footage of two kids walking up to a doorstep in the middle of the day and snatching a package, in Spanish Town.
BRPD said videos like this make it easier for police to catch the thieves.
Trending News
“You see it online, and on social media, they show those thieves out there stealing those packages and that's a tool we use to help us with our investigation," McKneely said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre
-
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
-
Santa helps Livingston, Ascension parish get into the Christmas spirit during food...
-
Kids museum offers free health resources to families Sunday
-
Montrell Jackson Foundation hosts eighth annual toy drive to honor fallen officer's...
Sports Video
-
Saints lose Taysom Hill for the remainder of the season with a...
-
LSU men's basketball prepares for SEC/ACC Challenge against Florida State
-
Kim Mulkey earns 100th win at LSU
-
LSU beats Oklahoma 37-17, finishes regular season with 8-4 record
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley