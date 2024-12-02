Baton Rouge Police warn of porch pirates stealing packages this Cyber Monday

BATON ROUGE - People are filling their online carts with all their Christmas gifts this Cyber Monday, which unfortunately makes it easier for porch pirates to snatch those packages from people's homes.

Delivery drivers will start working overtime to get customers' online orders safely to their doorstep. But porch pirates, who steal those packages, can swoop in moments later and make off with your holiday cheer.

Baton Rouge Police warn buyers to keep delivery security in mind when placing online orders.

"Pay attention to what's going on in your neighborhood, if you can try to schedule the package delivery if you're not able to pick those packages up at specific locations, ask friends and neighbors to be on the lookout for packages at your house," Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. L’Jean McKneely Baton Rouge Police said.

WBRZ was sent doorbell camera footage of two kids walking up to a doorstep in the middle of the day and snatching a package, in Spanish Town.

BRPD said videos like this make it easier for police to catch the thieves.

“You see it online, and on social media, they show those thieves out there stealing those packages and that's a tool we use to help us with our investigation," McKneely said.