75°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police trying to identify man accused of armed robbery
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify a man accused of armed robbery of a business.
Investigators believe the man pictured is responsible for an armed robbery on Florida Boulevard near South Stevendale Road that happened on July 29 around 7 p.m.
Officials said cash was taken during the robbery, but no one was injured.
The suspect is believed to have a large tattoo on his right forearm.
Trending News
If you can identify this individual, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Chamber of Commerce hosts annual 'Women Leadership' conference
-
19-year-old dead after shooting at Eleanor Drive, Linden Street
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Denham Springs High School set ablaze by student arsonist in...
-
2une In Previews: North Oaks Health System opening new, multi-specialty clinic building...
-
2une In Previews: 34th annual Baker Buffalo Festival
Sports Video
-
Saints to face former offensive coordinator in Seattle on Sunday
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 2: Cooper Babin
-
Nussmeier set to play vs. Southeastern
-
VOTE NOW: The polls are open for Week 2 Fans' Choice Award
-
Florida associate head football coach suspended three games after pre-game altercation versus...