Baton Rouge Police: Suspicious devices found at group home after man shot himself Christmas Eve day

BATON ROUGE - Police closed Plank Road northeast of I-110 Christmas Eve. afternoon following reports of a man in a rage who had shot himself and left behind suspicious devices at a group home.

The man, who was not identified immediately by police, was taken from the scene for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As police dealt with the shooting situation, they realized the facility in the 2000 block of Plank had suspicious devices inside. Police said the devices may have been explosive, but were not certain.

As a precaution in chaotic situations involving threats or suspicious packages, police routinely treat incidents as if if damaging explosives are involved.

The individual is expected to recover from the gunshot wounds.