Baton Rouge Police share Halloween safety tips ahead of trick-or-treating

BATON ROUGE - Halloween is just around the corner, and the Baton Rouge Police Department is reminding families to stay safe while enjoying one of the city’s most festive nights.

Lt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD said it’s important for parents and guardians to stay alert while kids are out trick-or-treating.

“You have to be cautious and be mindful while you're out there with your family trick or treating,” McKneely said.

She also stressed that children’s excitement can make them more vulnerable, so adults should keep a close eye on them at all times.

“Their attention span is short number one, and then they're overwhelmed because they're out there getting candy. So we ask that you have responsible parties with you that are helping the kids as they walk from house to house,” McKneely said.

Police urge parents to check all candy before letting children eat it.

“Pay attention to the kids' candies. Make sure you dump it all out on the table in the area where you can clearly see the wrapping on those candies. Pay attention to those wrappers, and if you see anything suspicious, call law enforcement, and we'll come out and do a check for you,” McKneely said.

Drivers and adults attending Halloween parties are reminded to be responsible and avoid driving under the influence.

“Don't drive under the influence if you're out at a Halloween party, you know, just be responsible,” McKneely said.

To help families celebrate safely, BRPD is hosting its annual “Boo with the Blue” event, providing a safe environment with nonprofits and organizations setting up booths where children can walk through and collect candy.

“All the kids can come out in their trick or treat. We're going to have a lot of nonprofits and organizations and booths set up where you can walk up and down and collect candy,” McKneely said.

Officers also reminded families to pay attention to their surroundings while walking at night. A simple tip for safety at night is to have children wear reflective gear or carry flashlights so drivers and others can see them, helping ensure a fun and safe Halloween for everyone.