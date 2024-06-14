88°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police searching for two people who shoplifted $1,000 worth of clothes from local store
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are attempting to identify two people who stole $1,000 worth of clothes from a store on South Mall Drive.
According to police, the two individuals were seen in surveillance footage loading two shopping carts full of clothes and walked out without paying.
Trending News
The suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a dark gray Toyota Camry.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Keith Lee effect' hits locally-owned breakfast joint on Brightside Drive
-
Body found on Terrace Avenue near early learning center
-
Basketball legend, former L.A. Laker Jerry West dies at 86
-
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night
-
Ethylene oxide exposure worse than previously believed in Louisiana, new study shows