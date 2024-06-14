Baton Rouge Police searching for two people who shoplifted $1,000 worth of clothes from local store

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are attempting to identify two people who stole $1,000 worth of clothes from a store on South Mall Drive.

According to police, the two individuals were seen in surveillance footage loading two shopping carts full of clothes and walked out without paying.

The suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a dark gray Toyota Camry.