Baton Rouge Police searching for missing woman

3 hours 7 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, September 28 2021 Sep 28, 2021 September 28, 2021 4:14 AM September 28, 2021 in News
Source: Baton Rouge Police Department
By: WBRZ Staff
Carol Gauthier

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for assistance as police search for a missing citizen.

Police say 77-year-old Carol Gauthier was last seen Monday in the 4000 block of Edgemont Drive occupying a 2005 Chrysler 300 silver in color bearing Louisiana License Plate RSN789.

She is around 5’4”, 125 lbs., and may suffer from dementia.

Police also say the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Anyone who has seen Gauthier, or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

