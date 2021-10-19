72°
Baton Rouge Police searching for missing man last seen in N. Donmoor Avenue area
BATON ROUGE - A 44-year-old man last seen in the North Donmoor Avenue area is missing, police announced Tuesday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says Taiwan Richardson hasn't been seen since October 10 and the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.
Anyone with knowledge of Richardson's possible whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD at 389-2000.
