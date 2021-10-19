72°
Baton Rouge Police searching for missing man last seen in N. Donmoor Avenue area

54 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, October 19 2021 Oct 19, 2021 October 19, 2021 10:18 AM October 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Taiwan Richardson

BATON ROUGE - A 44-year-old man last seen in the North Donmoor Avenue area is missing, police announced Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says Taiwan Richardson hasn't been seen since October 10 and the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out. 

Anyone with knowledge of Richardson's possible whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD at 389-2000.

