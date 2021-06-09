90°
Baton Rouge Police searching for missing 57-year-old man
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are urging the public to assist in the search for a missing middle-aged man in the capital area.
The Baton Rouge Police Department issued a Wednesday morning news release regarding its search for a 57-year-old man named Freeman Richardson.
Authorities say Richardson is around 5’9,” 200 lbs., and was last seen clad in a checkered shirt with black pants while in the 4200 block of Maple Drive on June 1, around 7 p.m.
It is believed that Richardson suffers from dementia, and at this time, police say the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.
Anyone who has information related to Richardson's whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000
