74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge police searching for missing 11-year-old

3 hours 26 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, March 17 2022 Mar 17, 2022 March 17, 2022 9:37 AM March 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo shared by Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are searching for a child who went missing earlier this week. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Elijah Williams, 11, was last seen March 15 in the area of Alma Street. 

Elijah weighs about 110 pounds and is roughly 4'8". He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a green sweater.

Trending News

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police at (225) 389-8617.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days