Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge Police searching for grocery store employee accused of following, filming a 9-year-old girl

2 hours 16 minutes ago Monday, August 12 2024 Aug 12, 2024 August 12, 2024 12:42 PM August 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge grocery store employee is accused of following a 9-year-old girl around the store and videoing under the girl's skirt, an arrest warrant signed Monday said.

Jonathan Isaac Gibbs, 24, is wanted for video voyeurism and indecent behavior with juvenile charges.

According to the warrant, the Hi Nabor on Winbourne Avenue's management received a complaint from a customer on Saturday that alleged a man, later identified as Gibbs, was following her daughter and videoing under her skirt on Aug. 5. 

The woman said the man followed her and her daughter around the store through multiple aisles for several minutes. He stopped as they stopped, the mother told police. The man walked directly behind the family and put his phone on the ground under the 9-year-old's skirt, the warrant adds. He would then pretend to stock items and talk to the woman.

This continued for about 29 minutes, surveillance footage shows. The footage also showed that the man did not have any of the items he was claiming to stock and was purposely filming the girl.

According to the arrest warrant, Gibbs was arrested in 2021 for video voyeurism and was on probation at the time of his arrest.

