Baton Rouge Police searching for burglar who stole from Napoleon Street home in September

Tuesday, November 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing a Napoleon Street home.

Detectives said the man was responsible for a residential burglary on Napolean Street that occurred on Sept. 29.

Police added that he stole multiple items.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

