Baton Rouge Police searching for burglar who stole from Napoleon Street home in September
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing a Napoleon Street home.
Detectives said the man was responsible for a residential burglary on Napolean Street that occurred on Sept. 29.
Police added that he stole multiple items.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
