Baton Rouge Police say gun burglaries are happening more frequently

BATON ROUGE - An investigation is expanding after a police chase put vehicle burglars behind bars earlier in the week, and officers say the thieves are after one thing: guns.

Stolen guns are big business on the black market. The trend of criminals breaking into cars and looking for guns is something that’s been plaguing the state.

On Wednesday, a multi-parish car chase ended with two men in custody near South Acadian Thruway. Jakyrie Brown, 18, was in the driver's seat and he’s connected to two other car burglaries. He was booked for two burglaries along with a stolen car and weapons charges. Baton Rouge Police say the guns are moving to other parts of the state.

"It's a big market all over,” Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Lt. L'Jean McKneely said. “These individuals are looking for guns, selling them on the street to criminals who are committing crimes with stolen guns.”

Police say criminals aim to use stolen guns because they’re not legally attached to them. McKneely says burglaries have been happening in packed parking lots, and unlocked cars are leading criminals to guns left inside.

If keys are left inside the car, it’s even easier to get away. Across parishes, law enforcement is working together to tackle what they suspect could be a group doing the burglaries.

McKneely says law enforcement has been working together with other agencies, tracking burglaries in other parts of the state.

He reminds drivers not to leave weapons or key fobs inside of vehicles.