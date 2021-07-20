74°
Baton Rouge Police respond to overnight shooting off Michelli Drive
BATON ROUGE - An overnight shooting occurred in north Baton Rouge, according to capital area authorities.
Baton Rouge Police reported Tuesday that the incident took place in the 2800 block of Elgin Street, which is just south of Winbourne Avenue and off Michelli Drive.
Authorities described the shooting as 'non-life threatening.'
This article will be updated should police provide additional information related to the incident.
