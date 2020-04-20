59°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police: Pedestrian killed on I-10 and College Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a traffic accident on I-10 East and College Drive Sunday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fatal collision occurred around 9 p.m. when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
The identity of the deceased individual has not been released at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Navy medics to help staff Baton Rouge General Mid-City
-
EBR Schools and YMCA providing meals to children
-
Fire at apartment complex on Sherwood Meadow Drive
-
State audit of Central Police Dept reveals worrisome mismanagement of paperwork
-
Sunday morning storms pass through Deep South, but BR weather is mostly...