Baton Rouge Police: Pedestrian killed on I-10 and College Drive

Sunday, April 19 2020
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a traffic accident on I-10 East and College Drive Sunday night. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fatal collision occurred around 9 p.m. when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. 

The identity of the deceased individual has not been released at this time. 

