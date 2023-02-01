Baton Rouge police officer cleared in Earth Day altercation

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police haven't found sufficient evidence to support an excessive force complaint against an officer who punched a teenage boy arrested at an Earth Day celebration.



The Advocate reports that Sgt. Todd Bourgoyne was placed on leave but returned to active duty after an internal affairs complaint against him wasn't sustained by Police Chief Carl Dabadie Jr.



Cellphone video of the April 17 altercation showed Bourgoyne striking the 16-year-old boy several times as other officers restrained the teen.



The boy's family sued the city, Bourgoyne and another officer, Blane Salamoni, in federal court on Friday.



Salamoni and another officer were placed on leave following the July 5 fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, a black man who scuffled with the two white officers outside a convenience store.

