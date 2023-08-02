82°
Baton Rouge police officer arrested in child sex crime investigation, placed on administrative leave

10 hours 48 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, August 02 2023 Aug 2, 2023 August 02, 2023 8:17 AM August 02, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A BRPD officer was arrested for one count of sexual battery, according to jail records. 

Records show Demichael Robertson, 29, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for sexual battery.

Sources familiar with the investigation have confirmed the crime involves a four-year-old girl.

Zachary Police Department issued a release about Robertson's arrest, but did not provide information about the crime.

Instead, officers said a different woman—Taffany Hargrave— was arrested at the same time as Robertson. Zachary PD said Hargrave went to Robertson's house unannounced, was asked to leave, left, came back, damaged some property at his house and then left again. Hargrave was booked with unlawful entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property. 

City-Parish records show Robertson has been with BRPD for eight years. As of Wednesday morning, he was placed on administrative leave while the incident was being investigated. 

