49°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police may add a new method of defense to their arsenal
BATON ROUGE – Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department may be adding a new method of defense to their arsenal.
Check out this compilation of #wraps by the #BolaWrap!#nonlethal #savelives pic.twitter.com/u3CyNsMnHU— Wrap Technologies (@WrapTechInc) April 10, 2019
The Bola Wrap 100 is a hand-held restraint device that discharges an eight-foot Kevlar cord at 640 feet per second.
Once discharged, the cord entangles a target, restricting their movements. It can do this from a maximum distance of 25 feet.
The device has been described as a humane way of apprehending those who have become a danger to themselves and/or others.
Click here for a video demonstration of how the Bola Wrap works.