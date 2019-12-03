54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Police may add a new method of defense to their arsenal

2 hours 28 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 December 03, 2019 10:15 AM December 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department may be adding a new method of defense to their arsenal.

The Bola Wrap 100 is a hand-held restraint device that discharges an eight-foot Kevlar cord at 640 feet per second.

Once discharged, the cord entangles a target, restricting their movements. It can do this from a maximum distance of 25 feet.

The device has been described as a humane way of apprehending those who have become a danger to themselves and/or others.

Click here for a video demonstration of how the Bola Wrap works.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days