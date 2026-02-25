Baton Rouge Police: Man arrested after trying to kill ex-girlfriend, her new partner

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a man who they say tried to kill his ex-girlfriend and her new partner.

According to an affidavit, Tyjrie Green's ex and her new partner arrived at a North Ardenwood Drive address on Jan. 6 to pick up the woman's belongings from Green after they broke up.

When Green handed a bag of clothing to his ex, he refused to let go of the drawstrings, preventing her from walking away, police said. The woman then asked Green to let go of the bag before leaving.

As the woman and her new companion were driving away, police said that Green was standing by the exit gate of the Ardenwood apartment complex, pointing a handgun at them. The driver of the car told Green not to shoot, but Green fired three shots at the car, striking the car once, police said.

The two people then drove away and called the police at a church along Greenwell Springs Road.

Green, 20, was later arrested on Tuesday. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as one count each of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.