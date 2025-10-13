Baton Rouge Police, LSU alumn and student discuss shooting on campus Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - Police are still investigating a Saturday night shooting that happened on LSU's campus during their homecoming game.

Officials said the shooting happened along Highland Road near Dalrymple Drive around 8:30 p.m. Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ that the shooting had nothing to do with the football game.

"It was LSU homecoming, so there were a lot of spectators out there. A lot of people on campus. They weren't at the game. They were just out and about. During the course of those persons being out and about, there was some type of disturbance or altercation, and that altercation led to the shooting," BRPD Lt. L'Jean McKneely said.

McKneely said that the shooting occurred when officers were attempting to start contraflow.

"We had officers at all the intersections in that area. Due to the traffic congestion and the large amount of pedestrians in the area, we pulled officers who were in the surrounding areas who were already working to that particular area to clear it out," McKneely said.

The University sent a campus alert message to students at 10:12 p.m., saying that the road closures had been lifted.

LSU student Shyraine Davis questioned how there was a shooting with an increased amount of security.

"It's so hard to get back on campus because they secure the campus like all around, but y'all can't secure it like on campus to the point of people like shooting and stuff? Y'all can make sure people can get on and off campus, but y'all can't control them or what they do on campus?" she said. .

Additionally, Davis showed several text messages LSU Police had sent to students Saturday night and on Sept. 13 about shots being fired on campus. Both of those occurred on the nights of LSU home football games.

Davis feels that there should be more gameday security. LSU alumn Paul Bartage told WBRZ that he feels similar, but that there's no easy solution.

"It probably wouldn't hurt, but I mean, at the same time, that would increase maybe congestion because there's going to be more police vehicles in the way. Maybe there's just going to have to be like metal detectors and things on campus, but people don't want that," Bartage said.

BRPD was asked if there may be more security at future home games where the shooting occurred.

"Potentially. We're going to assess the situation. We're gonna make adjustments and have officers there, and if we see anything like that in the near future, we will have a plan of action," McKneely said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says that witnesses have come forward and that the investigation is ongoing.

"We have got information as to what happened and possibly individuals that were involved in this shooting, so we're going to push forward our investigation in hopes of making an arrest," McKneely said.