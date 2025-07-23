Baton Rouge Police looking for man accused of second-degree rape at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man accused of attempted second-degree rape and obscenity.

Marquise Beckham, 26, is accused of assaulting a victim at the pool area of an apartment off Burbank Drive on July 22.

If you have any information on Beckham's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.