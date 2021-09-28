78°
Baton Rouge Police locate missing woman
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department says authorities have located a woman who went missing Monday.
Police say 77-year-old Carol Gauthier was found and is safe. She has since been reunited with her family.
The police extended their appreciation to the public for their assistance throughout the search efforts.
