Baton Rouge Police locate missing woman suffering from dementia
BATON ROUGE — Missing woman was found safe following a search conducted by Baton Rouge Police Missing Persons Division.
According to BRPD, 64-year-old Bobbie White was located and would be reunited with her family.
