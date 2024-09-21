93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Police locate missing woman suffering from dementia

4 hours 35 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, September 21 2024 Sep 21, 2024 September 21, 2024 9:22 AM September 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

BATON ROUGE — Missing woman was found safe following a search conducted by Baton Rouge Police Missing Persons Division.

According to BRPD, 64-year-old Bobbie White was located and would be reunited with her family.

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days