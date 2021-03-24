Baton Rouge Police, local nonprofit partner to create drive-in movie event

BATON ROUGE - Families across the capital region are invited to kick off summer by attending a drive-in movie event this May.

According to a social media post from the Baton Rouge Police Department, local police are partnering with the BRidge Agency, Inc. to provide the public with an evening of big screen entertainment on May 22.

The movie can be viewed at no cost and guests will also enjoy free food, according to an event flyer.

Additional information related to the event is likely to be provided as May 22 approaches.