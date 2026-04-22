Baton Rouge police kick off 8-week Citizens Academy to show what it's like to be an officer

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police Department kicked off its annual Citizens Academy to give people a look at what it's like to be an officer.

Participants will go through an eight-week course learning several aspects of the job including training, 911 dispatch and gun demonstrations.

Classes are held every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at BRPD headquarters on Airline Highway.