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Baton Rouge police kick off 8-week Citizens Academy to show what it's like to be an officer
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police Department kicked off its annual Citizens Academy to give people a look at what it's like to be an officer.
Participants will go through an eight-week course learning several aspects of the job including training, 911 dispatch and gun demonstrations.
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Classes are held every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at BRPD headquarters on Airline Highway.
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