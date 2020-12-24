45°
Baton Rouge Police investigate Wednesday night in custody death
BATON ROUGE - A person who was arrested by Baton Rouge authorities passed away while in custody, officials say.
A representative of the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed Thursday that an in custody death occurred Wednesday (Dec. 23) night.
The Police Department expects to release additional information related to the case later Thursday morning.
Please refer to this article for updated information.
