Baton Rouge Police investigate homicide on Chippewa Street

2 hours 11 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, June 13 2020 Jun 13, 2020 June 13, 2020 12:46 PM June 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are looking into a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a vehicle Saturday morning.

According to police, 31-year-old Jarvis Mabry was found dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle around 2:45 am on the 1700 block of Chippewa Street.

He suffered apparent gunshot wounds and died on scene. 

As of now, no arrest have been made.

