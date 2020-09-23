Baton Rouge Police host Wednesday blood drive in honor of Remy Hidalgo

BATON ROUGE - The late Remy Hidalgo, a 16-year-old Denham Springs High football player who was known for his friendly nature and kindness, is being honored by the Baton Rouge Police via a Wednesday, September 23 blood drive.

Hidalgo passed away on September 18, only days after collapsing during football practice. In the hours leading up to his death, his medical team determined that he was in need of a blood transfusion.

This inspired the community to set up at least two blood drives in honor of the beloved teen-athlete.

According to the Police Department, the blood drive will be held at its Headquarters (9000 Airline Highway) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.