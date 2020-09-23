Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police host Wednesday blood drive in honor of Remy Hidalgo
BATON ROUGE - The late Remy Hidalgo, a 16-year-old Denham Springs High football player who was known for his friendly nature and kindness, is being honored by the Baton Rouge Police via a Wednesday, September 23 blood drive.
Hidalgo passed away on September 18, only days after collapsing during football practice. In the hours leading up to his death, his medical team determined that he was in need of a blood transfusion.
This inspired the community to set up at least two blood drives in honor of the beloved teen-athlete.
According to the Police Department, the blood drive will be held at its Headquarters (9000 Airline Highway) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please join the Baton Rouge Police Department, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the BRPD's Headquarter from 8 am to 5 pm. BRPD will be hosting a Blood Drive in honor of Denham Springs High School student, Remy Hidalgo. pic.twitter.com/gAcLXbHk7T— Baton Rouge Police (@BRPD) September 21, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 West closure due to jackknifed 18-wheeler on MSR Bridge
-
Livingston teachers call in 'sick' to highlight grievances over Phase 3 guidelines
-
Man shot multiple times in St. Gabriel
-
'Remy loved this game,' parents of fallen football player address teammates ahead...
-
Some swap cars for kayaks as roads flood in Livingston; Tropical Depression...
Sports Video
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium
-
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus