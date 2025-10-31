Baton Rouge Police host 'Boo with the Blue' on Thursday night

BATON ROUGE — Trick-or-treating started a little early this year at the Baton Rouge police headquarters.

They hosted "Boo with the Blue" tonight, and tons of families flooded the parking lot, collecting candy from different tables.

Police Chief TJ Morse says this event gives kids a safe place to get some Halloween treats.

“It is a great time just to get kids to come out here, if they don't have a neighborhood that they can,” he said.

Morse says in case you missed tonight, the Boo with the Blue will be back next year.