Baton Rouge Police find missing 10-year-old girl unharmed

UPDATE - Amyra Harrison has been found safely. Police have a possible suspect connected to her disappearance.

*********

BATON ROUGE - BRPD Detectives are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who went missing from her home early Saturday morning.

Amyra Harrison last known location was near the intersection of Frenchtown Rd. at Country RD. in Central.

Harrison is 4'9'' tall, weighs 85 lbs and was last seen wearing pink shorts and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Harrison's whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD.