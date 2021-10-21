71°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police find missing 10-year-old girl
BATON ROUGE - A missing 10-year-old was found by authorities after being reported missing Saturday morning.
Trending News
This story has been updated as the child was found.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: East Ascension Walter Samuel
-
As LSU looks forward to Ole Miss, fans look back on Orgeron...
-
Juban's plans an early 2022 reopening with new updates
-
Toy shortage impacting local shops heading into holiday season
-
Ponchatoula adds 20 more debris trucks; 161K cubic yards in storm debris...