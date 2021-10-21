71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Police find missing 10-year-old girl

1 year 2 months 5 days ago Saturday, August 15 2020 Aug 15, 2020 August 15, 2020 8:10 AM August 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A missing 10-year-old was found by authorities after being reported missing Saturday morning.

Trending News

This story has been updated as the child was found. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days