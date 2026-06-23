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Baton Rouge Police Department seek public help identifying Airline Highway burglary suspect
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department asked the public for assistance in identifying an individual they believe is responsible for a burglary on Airline Highway.
Police say the burglary occurred at a business in the 8400 block of Arline Highway on Sunday morning.
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Anyone with information that could assist investigators in identifying this man can contact 225-344-7867.
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