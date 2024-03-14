85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Police Department searching for man wanted for rape

1 hour 14 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, March 14 2024 Mar 14, 2024 March 14, 2024 2:29 PM March 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of a man wanted on charges of first-degree rape.

Deontra Spurlock, 19, is wanted for two counts of first degree rape and aggravated burglary.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to call 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days