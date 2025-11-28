60°
Baton Rouge Police Department searching for man in connection with alleged domestic abuse

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a domestic battery charge. 

Investigators announced on Friday that McKelvin Duckworth, 30, is wanted on the charge of domestic abuse battery - strangulation. 

If you have any information regarding Duckworth's location, investigators urge you to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or visit their website here.

