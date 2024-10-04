76°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police Department holds basic training graduation ceremony
BATON ROUGE - Earlier Friday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department held its 92nd Basic Training Academy graduation ceremony.
BRPD Police Chief T.J. Morse says the graduates of this academy are extremely upstanding and respectful individuals who are a great addition to the department.
"Everybody knows we're short, so its good that were able top beef up those numbers a little bit," Morse said. "I'm very encouraged with this class [and] their professionalism. We started with 13 and we graduate today with six."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dockworkers' union to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to allow time to...
-
Amazon hiring 250,000 seasonal workers
-
Four inducted into Manship Hall of Fame during Thursday ceremony
-
Pink pumpkin patch kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Baton Rouge...
-
Deputy accused of passing inmate boyfriend information about gang member